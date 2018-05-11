Man charged in Jennifer Bastian's death voluntarily gave police his DNA

The man suspected of killing 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian voluntarily provided his DNA in 2017.
On Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Robert Washburn, 60, with first-degree murder in Bastian’s Aug. 4, 1986, death.
He is being extradited from Illinois and is expected to appear in court next week.
Washburn has been a suspect since 1986 when he called police about a composite sketch they released of the man who killed Michella Welch, a 12-year-old found dead in Puget Sound Park five months before Bastian died.
He told detectives he regularly jogs and noticed a “foul smell” on Five Mile Drive, according to charging papers.
When police searched an area in a section of park between Five Mile Drive and the cliffs overlooking Commencement Bay, they found Bastian’s remains.
She had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Her bike was nearby.
Cold case detectives submitted evidence taken from the bathing suit Bastian was wearing when she was killed and resubmitted it for DNA testing.
In May, results linked Washburn to the girl’s death.
