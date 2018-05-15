Four random killings terrorized Federal Way in 2016. The suspect tried to kill a Tacoma man

Federal Way was put into a state of terror in May 2016 when four men, unconnected to each other, were shot to death in the space of a month, the last three within hours of each other.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Andy Hwang announced that a suspect has been identified in the killing spree, which included two Tacoma victims.

The suspect, Justice Henderson, already was in custody in the attempted murder of his grandmother's ex-boyfriend in Tacoma.

Federal Way police identified Henderson as a suspect in its four homicides shortly after he was arrested for the Tacoma crime.

"Because Henderson was in custody and not a danger to society, we held off disclosing his identity or charging him with Federal Way’s homicides at that time," police said in a statement. "That gave us the strategic advantage of thoroughly and completely investigating our four cases before revealing the perpetrator and his accomplices."

The killings began April 3, 2016, when Jeffrey McLaren Jr., 19, of Federal Way was found dead in an parking lot. He had been shot multiple times.





On May 9, 2016, Alex Kelley, 26, of Seattle was found shot dead at another apartment complex. That same day Frank Cohens Jr., 27, of Tacoma was found slumped over the wheel of vehicle parked on South 333rd Street. He had been shot multiple times.

The next day Adam Gutierrez, 30, of Tacoma was found dead on a sidewalk on Southwest 356th Street. He also had been shot multiple times.

Five days before the May 9 killings, police allege, Henderson knocked on the door of a residence on South 35th Street in Tacoma. When the 63-year-old resident answered Henderson shot him, police said.

Henderson and an accomplice, Marchae Garrsion, both 17 at the time, burst through the door and continued shooting at the man as he tried to flee, police said. The victim survived the attack.





Henderson had told friends the man assaulted his grandmother in the past "and he was going to do something about it," according to police.

U.S. marshals arrested him July 11, 2016 , in connection with the Tacoma crime. He was convicted of the attempted murder and is serving a 12-year sentence.





In the Federal Way cases, investigators are recommending Henderson be charged with four counts of murder and two counts of robbery.





Garrison, who police say was implicated in McLaren's death, will be charged with murder and robbery.

Kamajah "K.J." Skannal was implicated in Cohens' death, police say, and will be charged with murder and robbery.