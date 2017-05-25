Didn’t get hired by Amazon yet? Here are some other options

Not one of the applicants Amazon snapped up this week?
With all the hoopla about the company’s on-the-spot hiring events, we reached out to WorkSource Tacoma-Pierce, the state Employment Security Department and Goodwill for more hiring events.
Pierce County’s jobless rate compared with neighboring counties reflects recent demand for those Amazon jobs.
Local unemployment for April was 5.3 percent, compared with King County’s 2.8 percent and Thurston County’s 4.8 percent, according to the state’s latest numbers.
If this week’s Amazon push didn’t work out for you, there are other avenues to explore. You can find local hiring events online at WorkSource’s site: bit.ly/2qXMKPG. Just add the ZIP code and radius for searching.
Here are some upcoming events in the region:
▪ State Farm job fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S. Yakima Ave. Register online at statefarm.careerintro.com/tacoma-6-6 and bring copies of a current resume. Jobs include customer service, claims and sales.
▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord: Child and Youth Services recruiting fair: Resumes and applications will be accepted between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday (May 30) at Eagles Pride Golf Course, 1529A Mounts Road SW, DuPont.
▪ Bartell Drugs career fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (May 31) at its headquarters, 4025 Delridge Way SW, No. 400, Seattle. Interviewing for pharmacy workers, cashier and managers. RSVP required at bartelldrugs.app.rsvpify.com/
▪ Pacific Science Center hiring event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6, WorkSource Renton 500 SW Seventh Street, Renton. Interviewing for facilities tech, guest experience representatives, cafe food prep and summer camp workers.
WorkSource Pierce Job Center, 3650 S. Cedar St., Tacoma, will host a Job Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday (May 30) for those seeking to improve their job-searching techniques.
You also can learn how to polish resumes and improve interview and placement skills, as well as network with employers and other job seekers, according to the website.
Check the website for others scheduled.
Pierce County library branches offer one-on-one job searching assistance sessions with specialists from WorkSource. Go to bit.ly/2rAY6LX for a schedule of events.
You also can go to worksourceweekly.wordpress.com/ to sign up for a weekly email newsletter and job listings (click on the menu tab at top of page). You can follow WorkSource on Facebook (search for WorkSource Pierce) and follow WorkForce Central on Facebook and Twitter.
Goodwill offers free job training and placement programs with year-round schedules in the area.
Career options in construction, culinary, warehouse/logistics/transportation, environmental training, barista/coffee shop and retail are outlined with training registration at www.goodwillwa.org/training
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments