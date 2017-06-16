Amazon starts an ‘earthquake’ for area shoppers by snapping up grocery chain

Who knew it would be so easy to get an Amazon grocery here and pretty much everywhere else?
Amazon announced early Friday that it was purchasing Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, its largest acquisition in the online retailer’s history.
And just last week we were bemoaning how hard it was to get another Trader Joe’s in Pierce County.
Friday’s grocery bombshell on the one hand should come as no surprise.
Whole Foods has been struggling the past few years as more grocers have moved into the specialty foods market, with Kroger’s Main & Vine in Gig Harbor (the chain’s only one in the United States) being the most prominent local example.
And, Whole Foods has always grappled with the “Whole Paycheck” moniker given by consumers believing its prices were too expensive.
Industry experts expect that to change rapidly.
“Amazon can be expected to work to deliver better value to grocery customers, both online and within the brick-and-mortar space,” Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said in a news release just after the news broke Friday morning.
The deal is set to close later this year. It gives Amazon a total of more than 400 established brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Canada and the U.K.
Whole Foods opened its University Place store in 2015. At that time, people were walking into the store two weeks before it opened, so eager were they to start shopping.
Imagine that store now that Amazon will be involved.
“This is an earthquake rattling through the grocery sector as well as the retail world,” Hamrick said. “We can only imagine the technological innovation that Amazon will bring to the purchasing experience for the consumer.”
Which calls to mind Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, which just graduated its first class from its Bonney Lake career academy this week.
Walmart made news of its own Friday morning, announcing it was buying online clothing company Bonobos for $310 million. Months earlier, Walmart paid $3.3 billion for Amazon online retail competitor Jet.com, which is also aggressive in online grocery retail.
Representatives from the other big players in our area, Kroger and Safeway, were not immediately available for comment Friday.
On Thursday, “Kroger stock posted a double-digit decline amid food price deflation and stiff competition in the grocery space,” Hamrick said. “For it and other long-existing players in the space, they have to be wondering whether a competitive time bomb has begun clicking.”
The Whole Foods brand will be retained as will John Mackey, the grocer’s CEO.
“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”
The Seattle Times and The Washington Post contributed to this report.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
