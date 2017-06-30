Kmart keeps shrinking. Latest store closure news

Say good-by to Kmart, Tacoma.
The store at 1414 72nd St. E. is set to close in mid-September.
Its liquidation sale started Thursday, Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications for Sears Holdings, said Friday in an email to The News Tribune.
In December, it was announced that the Tacoma Sixth Avenue Kmart was closing, and Spanaway’s Kmart closure was announced in April.
Parent company Sears Holdings this year has been accelerating store closures of unprofitable sites, according to Riefs.
“We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors,” he wrote.
The number of layoffs reported for the store totaled 67, according to a state employment services notification.
News Tribune archives contributed to this report.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments