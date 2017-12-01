More Videos

Main & Vine in Gig Harbor closing in January

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

December 01, 2017 01:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

So long, Main & Vine.

The experimental grocery store operated by Kroger is closing in January, two years after opening, Kroger announced Friday.

No reason for the closure was given.

“Main & Vine, located in Gig Harbor, was a unique venture for Kroger from the onset when it opened in February 2016,” Kristal Howard, spokeswoman for Kroger, told The News Tribune in an emailed statement Friday.

“From the Main & Vine experience, we have learned many things about some of the best ways to provide quality, fresh and new foods to our customers.

“Our family of companies has already started to incorporate some of these features and unique offerings in other stores across the country, including the new Fred Meyer store opening next month in Gig Harbor.

“Locally, we are working with all Main & Vine associates to help place them in positions at area Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Main & Vine employs about 80 associates.

“Main & Vine is expected to remain open for customers until its closing on or about January 9.”

Signs seen at the existing Gig Harbor Fred Meyer said its new store was opening Jan. 10.

This story will be updated.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

