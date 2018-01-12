Allstate issues major hiring announcement on heels of State Farm layoffs

Take that, State Farm.
Allstate plans to hire 600 people in its Northwest U.S. region and 200 in Washington state.
State Farm announced job cuts and relocations Thursday related to the company’s decision to close down its operations in downtown Tacoma.
“We’re actually going the other direction,” Frank Clauser, a media representative for Allstate, told The News Tribune on Friday.
A variety of Allstate positions from sales to service are available. Job descriptions can be viewed online at https://www.allstate.com/careers.aspx.
There’s also a cash reward for some referrals.
“Allstate is offering up to a $10,000 award to any member of the general public who refers an eligible agency owner candidate to Allstate. The referral award is payable shortly after appointment,” Allstate said in its announcement.
Those interested can forward their resume and a letter of interest for positions to NorthwestRecruiting@allstate.com.
Candidates interested in becoming an Allstate agency owner can read more about that at www.allstateagent.com.
“We are seeing increased consumer demand for auto and home insurance as well as financial advice and planning, and with the increased demand, there is also a need for compassionate and dedicated individuals in roles within Allstate agencies; including customer service and sales positions,” Rich Vander Weyst, Allstate’s strategic deployment leader, said in Friday’s announcement.
