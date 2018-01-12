‘Not knowing is rough.’ State Farm workers reel amid uncertainty

More Videos 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? Pause 2:14 Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor 1:29 Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 0:18 Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:58 Nowell, Carter recap what they say in UW’s win over Cal 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session Video Link copy Embed Code copy

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses The insurance giant's announcement that it will close its two Tacoma offices at the end of 2018 has employees concerned about their futures and local businesses wondering what the loss of 1,400 quality jobs will mean for downtown. The insurance giant's announcement that it will close its two Tacoma offices at the end of 2018 has employees concerned about their futures and local businesses wondering what the loss of 1,400 quality jobs will mean for downtown. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

