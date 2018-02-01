New senior housing units on the way for Stadium District

Remember the demolition last fall of the old Scottish Rite Cathedral?
That cleared site, 5 S. G St., will be the home of housing for seniors, featuring up to 156 apartments “on six residential levels with a mix of independent, assisted living and memory care apartments,” according to a statement released Thursday by The Rush Companies. Rush purchased the site in June, county records show.
Too expensive to renovate or repair after an electrical fire, Tacoma Bible Presbyterian Church sold the nearly century-old Scottish Rite Cathedral to Rush Development in June for $2.8 million. Then last fall, construction equipment moved in and tore it down wall-by-wall over several days.
Plans for the senior housing development include a rooftop garden, indoor and outdoor dining areas, outdoor patios, common areas and one-level of underground parking, according to the developer, with views of Wright Park and Commencement Bay.
The company said the project is likely to break ground in early 2019, with an opening date possibly the second half of 2020 “at the earliest.”
Demand for senior housing in the South Sound is what’s driving Rush’s latest developments. In addition to this project, Rush is building a senior housing development in Lacey and will break ground on a senior housing development this spring in Renton.
Matt Smith, company president, cited the benefits of the Tacoma project’s location in the company’s news release:
“The site is directly across the street from Wright Park, and most living needs, medical, restaurants, retail and churches, are within walking distance. Additionally, the Link Light Rail extension to the Stadium District is anticipated to be completed in 2022.”
The development also would be across the street from Stadium Thriftway.
Rush is also behind two developments in the city’s Proctor District: Proctor Station and Madison25. Both are in walkable communities, near grocery stores or a farmers market.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
