Now at Amazon: DieHard tires, which Sears can put on your vehicle

Sears wants to make its tire sales as simple as possible, to the point that you can buy from your couch at home.
The retailer announced Wednesday that you can buy its DieHard brand tires on Amazon and they can be shipped to your nearest Sears Auto Center. They'll be put on your vehicle for the cost of the tires, plus a service fee.
Tacoma's Sears Auto Center is at the Tacoma Mall. The Sears Auto Center in Everett also is listed on Amazon as a delivery/installation choice for Tacoma customers.
Amazon's tire listings also note that the service is backed by its "happiness guarantee," so if you encounter an issue, "we'll work with you and the service provider to correct the problem, or we'll give you your money back."
In another nod to Sears' ties to Amazon, Amazon last year started carrying Kenmore appliances, some of which are Alexa-compatible.
In a posting May 9 on the Sears Holdings website, company CEO Eddie Lampert wrote:
"The reality is transformation is an ongoing process and we are not done. I still firmly believe that, together, we can transform this company."
As first reported in April, part of that transformation could mean the demolition of the current Tacoma Sears, which then might be replaced by a smaller format store.
Comments