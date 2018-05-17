Costco Wholesale has several locations opening nationwide in the next few months. The retailer will be adding Bonney Lake to its store roster starting May 30.
Costco Wholesale has several locations opening nationwide in the next few months. The retailer will be adding Bonney Lake to its store roster starting May 30. Elise Amendola Associated Press file, 2009
Costco Wholesale has several locations opening nationwide in the next few months. The retailer will be adding Bonney Lake to its store roster starting May 30. Elise Amendola Associated Press file, 2009

Business

Area's newest Costco close to opening day, and it comes with grocery delivery

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

May 17, 2018 03:34 PM

The wait is almost over for East Pierce County Costco fans.

Costco Wholesale's store at 9801 204th Ave E. in Bonney Lake will at open 8 a.m. May 30.

In addition, Instacart confirmed Thursday it will offer its grocery delivery service from the new Costco, starting on opening day. First-time Instacart shoppers can waive delivery fees on their first delivery for orders over $35, according to the company.

Instacart has been expanding its merchant network and delivery locations throughout Pierce County in the past year.

Anticipation for the Costco opening has been high, with 4.9 out of 5 stars already showing up in its Google ranking, with little more than construction photos posted.

One reviewer posted a month ago: "4 out of 5 stars for being under construction. Fix that and I give 5 out of 5."

Logging began early last year on the lot adjacent to state Route 410 to clear way for the $30 million construction.

To apply online for store positions, go to https://bit.ly/2IvnMiC

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

  Comments  