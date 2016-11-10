Missing Parkland man found dead in Seattle waterway

A Parkland man missing since Oct. 15 was found dead earlier this week in the Duwamish Waterway in Seattle, according to King County medical examiners.
The body of Young Hills, 22, washed up Monday in the Georgetown neighborhood, where his cellphone was last in service Oct. 15.
“Our detective doesn’t believe anything suspicious has happened,” said Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, who led the missing persons investigation into Hills’ disappearance.
Troyer said Hills likely drowned after driving into the Duwamish. Toxicology reports are pending.
“We were all desperately praying for Young to return home safely,” his brother, Jin Kim, wrote in a statement. “However, all we have received is grievous news.”
Seattle police are handling the death investigation because Hills was found within their jurisdiction.
The department is investigating Hills’ death as a missing persons case and not a homicide because it has found no indications of foul play, a spokesman said.
Hills had been in Seattle to visit with friends and had stayed with his cousin at a University of Washington dorm, Nancy Hahn, a spokesman for Federal Way-based Korean radio station Radio Hankook, told The News Tribune after his disappearance.
The night before he disappeared, Hills, a former soccer player at Washington High School in Parkland, had been out with friends he played soccer with for fun.
A U.S. citizen who moved here from South Korea in 2008, Hills had never been in the Georgetown neighborhood before he took a wrong exit and ended up there, family friend Young An said after his disappearance.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
