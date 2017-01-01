Man found dead in Kent lake identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man found dead Friday in a Kent lake.
Rashpal Singh, 63, of Kent was found dead in Clark Lake about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
Paramedics’ attempts to revive Singh were unsuccessful, Capt. Kyle Ohashi said in a news release.
Clark Lake is a small body of water with a park, trail and dock in the 12700 block of Southeast 240th Street.
An autopsy of Singh has not yet been completed, according to medical examiners. Kent police are conducting an investigation.
