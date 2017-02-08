Deputy injured in head-on collision identified, is recovering

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who had to be extricated from his car after a head-on wreck Wednesday in Parkland is recovering from multiple broken bones and a concussion, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy David Rose, 34, was injured in the crash about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tule Lake Road South, just south of Washington High School, when an oncoming truck veered into his lane and hit his patrol car. He remains at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
“We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery and are incredibly thaunkful considering the severity of the collision and the injuries he suffered as a result,” department spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Rose has been a patrol deputy since August and is a school resource officer with the Bethel School District. He began working for the Sheriff’s Department in 2008 as a corrections deputy.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from cameras at Washington High School and determined that the driver of the truck that hit Rose was speeding when it turned onto Tule Lake Road South, Troyer said.
A van, driven by a 15-year-old boy, pulled out in front of the truck, which drove to the right to avoid the van, Troyer said. The truck hit an ice bank on the side of the road and went back across the lane, crossed the center line and then hit Rose’s patrol car, going onto its roof.
It took firefighters half an hour to get Rose out of his patrol car.
The driver of the truck and the 15-year-old, whose mother was in the passenger seat of the van, were both cited for their roles in the collision.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
