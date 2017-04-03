Lakewood police need help identifying found infant

A Lakewood resident early Monday was walking outside and found an abandoned infant whose parents were nowhere to be found, according to police there.
The person was walking outside about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southeast when they heard what they thought was an animal in distress, police spokesman Chris Lawler wrote in a news release.
That person turned on their cellphone flashlight and saw an infant boy, approximately 3 months old, in the grass and called 911, Lawler wrote.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded and found the boy to be in good health though a little cold. He was taken to an area hospital before being put in protective custody.
Lakewood police searched the area but were unable to find the boy’s parents, Lawler wrote.
Anyone with information about the boy’s identity or parents is asked to call Lakewood police at 253-830-5000 or South Sound 911 dispatch at 253-798-4721.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
