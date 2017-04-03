Lakewood police find parents of abandoned infant, spokesman says

Lakewood police have found the parents of an infant found abandoned early Monday, according to a department spokesman.
The pair have been detained and detectives are interviewing them, spokesman Chris Lawler said Monday afternoon.
Police do not know the circumstances that led to the child’s abandonment yet, he said, but police hope that the interviews can lead to an explanation.
The child, believed to be about 3 months old, was found about 1:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southeast when a passer-by noticed him.
The child, in good health, was taken to and released from a local hospital before being put into protective custody.
