Immigrants again on hunger strike at Northwest Detention Center, advocates say

More than 100 immigrants detained at the Northwest Detention Center on Tacoma’s Tideflats started a hunger strike Monday, April 10, 2017, to protest conditions at the facility, according to an immigrant rights group. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com