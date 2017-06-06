Pregnant mom killed when 6-year-old son accidentally runs her over with minivan

A pregnant mom died Monday after her 6-year-old son accidentally put the minivan in gear and ran her over in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach.

The 35-year-old woman was identified as Shannon MacLeod, of Tacoma.

Paramedics and police were called to the 2500 block of Chambers Creek Road in Steilacoom about 4:15 p.m. and found MacLeod trapped underneath the vehicle with serious injuries.

Firefighters used their equipment to lift the minivan off the woman, who was eight months pregnant. She died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby, who was taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

MacLeod’s 6-year-old son and other children in the vehicle were not injured.

The woman was behind the minivan loading it up as they prepared to leave when the vehicle rolled backward and pinned her.

“The vehicle literally ran her over,” said Paul Loveless, the town administrator, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are assisting with the investigation.