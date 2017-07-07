The Puyallup River flows under the two spans of the N. Meridian Avenue bridge. A 16-year-old boy died early Thursday after jumping the rail.
The Puyallup River flows under the two spans of the N. Meridian Avenue bridge. A 16-year-old boy died early Thursday after jumping the rail. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

July 07, 2017 8:02 AM

Teen who mistakenly jumped from Puyallup bridge is identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A 16-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling 30 feet from a Puyallup bridge has been identified as Jordon Gish.

Police said Gish and a 15-year-old friend were walking on the North Meridian Bridge when he jumped over the railing.

Investigators believe Gish likely thought the two bridges were connected when he leaped over the rail.

Gish fell about 30 feet and landed on a sandbar below along the Puyallup River.

First responders performed CPR after being called out around 3:50 a.m., but Gish was pronounced dead after being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

