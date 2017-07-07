Fireworks started the blaze that tore through Tacoma apartment building, officials said

A Tacoma apartment building that went up in flames Tuesday was caused by fireworks, investigators said.
The 12-unit building at 2602 Westridge Ave. West suffered $640,000 in damages. All apartments inside the Boulders at Puget Sound complex had smoke or heat damage, and the roof partially collapsed.
No one was injured.
Crews were called about 4 p.m. to the building and it quickly became a two-alarm fire because of the number of people who needed to be evacuated and the intensity of flames.
The fire spread to the third floor and across the roof, forcing firefighters out of the building. They were able to douse the flames from the outside of the building and spent hours putting out hot spots.
American Red Cross and the apartment manager helped the displaced residents find a temporary place to stay.
