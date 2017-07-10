Man hit, killed by 2 cars in Fife is identified

A man who was killed after being struck by two vehicles on a Fife road has been identified as James Taitano.
Police believe Taitano, 37, of Tacoma, was walking across the 2300 block of Pacific Highway East when an off-duty King County sheriff’s deputy hit him about 2 a.m. Friday.
A second vehicle also struck the man.
There are no crosswalks or streetlights in that area, and investigators said Deputy Cesar Molina didn’t see Taitano in the road.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave after the accident, which is standard procedure.
