Peninsula High student hit, killed by car, deputies say

A Peninsula High School student walking along the Key Peninsula Highway was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened about 5:22 p.m. on the Key Peninsula Highway north of Olson Drive, Key Peninsula Fire Chief Guy Allen said.
The teenager was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
“A tragic accident,” Troyer said. “It’s just a shame.”
A 61-year-old woman was driving along the Key Peninsula Highway when she drifted onto the shoulder of the road and struck the boy, Troyer said.
There is no evidence of intoxication and the woman is distraught, Troyer said.
Deputies notified the Peninsula School District of the boy’s death, he added.
“We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts are with the family and friends,” Superintendent Rob Manahan said in a news release.
The school will have extra counselors available tomorrow to offer support to students and staff.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
