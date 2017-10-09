Peninsula High student killed in car crash is identified. Classes canceled Monday

More Videos 1:05 Quirky B&I Public Marketplace in Lakewood is open again Pause 0:56 Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash 0:26 Fire in downtown Puyallup closes Meridian 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:25 Tragic death of student rocks Peninsula High 0:57 Further details on accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 16:39 Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting 1:56 Planning commissioner fired amid DuPont land use debate 2:04 A perfect job in the ‘place I love’: Puyallup's new crime prevention coordinator says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash The death of 17-year-old James Oatridge Sunday, the second student to die in a car accident in less than a week, has shaken Peninsula High in Purdy and the surrounding community. Messages painted on rocks memorializing Oatridge and Kyle Stillion, 16, have become focal points. The death of 17-year-old James Oatridge Sunday, the second student to die in a car accident in less than a week, has shaken Peninsula High in Purdy and the surrounding community. Messages painted on rocks memorializing Oatridge and Kyle Stillion, 16, have become focal points. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

