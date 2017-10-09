Peninsula High student killed in car crash is identified. Classes canceled Monday

A Peninsula High School student killed Sunday when a truck hit the car he was riding in has been identified as James Oatridge.
Oatridge, 17, was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was struck by a Ford F-150 just after 11 a.m. near Willow Road Southeast and Southeast Spruce Road.
Authorities said the Honda’s driver either ran a stop sign or didn’t see the Ford F-150 approaching. The car rolled at least once after being hit.
Oatridge, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taken to local hospitals were an 18-year-old Gig Harbor woman who was driving the Honda and a 43-year-old Gig Harbor man driving the Ford, according to the Kitsap Sun.
“James was the light in the lives of everyone he ever encountered,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral expenses.
Classes were canceled Monday to allow students an opportunity to come together and grieve. For those who still want to be on campus Monday, counselors will be available and the district will provide food and transportation.
Hundreds of students gathered in the school library Sunday night.
“It was very touching how they all supported each other,” district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said.
Oatridge is the second Peninsula High student killed in a car accident in less than a week.
Kyle Stillion, a 16-year-old junior, was struck by a vehicle on the highway north of Olson Drive.
We wrap our arms around you, Peninsula High School.— Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) October 9, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments