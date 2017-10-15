More Videos

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Pause
Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest 1:21

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money 1:27

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money

Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley 1:34

Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: 'We have to improve on a lot of things' 0:29

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright 1:38

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day 1:11

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

  • Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

    A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds by the man’s mother

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds by the man’s mother Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds by the man’s mother Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Victims identified in apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 15, 2017 4:04 PM

The identities of the two people who died in an apparent homicide-suicide Friday in Lakewood have been released by the Piece County Medical Examiner’s office.

The female victim has been identified as Samantha Jones, 23, of Lakewood. The male victim is Jordan Hannah, 24, of DuPont.

Autopsies will be conducted on Monday, the Medical Examiner’s office said Sunday.

Hannah and Jones were found in a home in the 8800 block of Rose Road Southwest Friday.

Jones was found dead in the home. Hannah was transported to a hospital where he died.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related stories from The News Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Pause
Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest 1:21

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money 1:27

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money

Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley 1:34

Award-winning thrills, chills and plenty of gross-outs at Fright Factory in Buckley

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: 'We have to improve on a lot of things' 0:29

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright 1:38

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day 1:11

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

View More Video