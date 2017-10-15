Victims identified in apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

The identities of the two people who died in an apparent homicide-suicide Friday in Lakewood have been released by the Piece County Medical Examiner’s office.

The female victim has been identified as Samantha Jones, 23, of Lakewood. The male victim is Jordan Hannah, 24, of DuPont.

Autopsies will be conducted on Monday, the Medical Examiner’s office said Sunday.

Hannah and Jones were found in a home in the 8800 block of Rose Road Southwest Friday.

Jones was found dead in the home. Hannah was transported to a hospital where he died.