2 dead after apparent homicide-suicide, Lakewood police say

Two people were found dead after an apparent homicide-suicide Friday afternoon in Lakewood, according to police.

Police responded just before 5 p.m. to a home in the 8800 block of Rose Road Southwest, police spokesman Chris Lawler said.

According to Lawler:

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds by the man’s mother, whose house it was. The woman, 24, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, 23, had a single gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The man and woman were in a relationship. There were no prior reports of domestic violence between the two of them.

The two had been at the home when the man’s mother left for an appointment about 1:30 p.m. She returned to find them with gunshot wounds.

The woman’s two children, ages 5 and 3, were not present at the time of the shooting and are in the custody of the man’s mother.