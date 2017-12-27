Cause of Milton fire under investigation as 150 residents seek shelter

More Videos 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Pause 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 0:53 Fire rages in downtown Auburn 1:21 How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:14 Hard to be a Grinch at this post office 1:41 'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 0:52 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:59 Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff. Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com