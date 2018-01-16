Fallen deputy to be laid to rest Wednesday. You’re invited to the memorial service

Crowds will gather Wednesday to bid farewell to fallen Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney.

A procession with hundreds of law enforcement and fire vehicles will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord about 11 a.m. and spend 45 minutes winding through the streets to Pacific Lutheran University.

The public is asked to line the route to show support for the department and McCartney’s family.

Up to 3,000 people will attend the 1 p.m. memorial service at PLU’s Olson Auditorium. If more than that show up for the service, there will be overflow rooms for guests to watch the service being livestreamed.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Public parking for the service will be at the Church of All Nations, 111 112th St. E, Tacoma. Shuttles will leave the church for the auditorium starting at 11:15 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in McCartney’s honor.

The procession route will turn east on 112th Street South, south on South Steele Street, curve left onto 116th Street South, curve right onto Spanaway Loop Road South, east on Cross-base Highway (state Route 704), west on Tule Lake Road South, west on 124th Street South and end at Olson Auditorium.

Memorial procession route for Deputy McCartney starts 11 a.m. on 1/17. The public is strongly encouraged to line the route to give your respects & show your support to the McCartney family. Please come out - we can't put into words how much it means to the family & to all of us. pic.twitter.com/RcWMBxQqyr — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 14, 2018

The roads will be closed and traffic delayed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to JBLM.

McCartney was fatally shot Jan. 8 after responding to a home invasion at a Frederickson “drug house.”

He chased two armed, masked men as they ran and was able to fire five shots, most of which struck one of the robbers.

That robber, Henry Carden, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said.

The second robber, Frank Pawful, has been charged with first-degree murder.

McCartney was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the neck. The bullet hit him above his protective vest.

He is the seventh Pierce County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

McCartney leaves behind his wife of 13 years and three young sons.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations to be made to:

▪ Behind the Badge Foundation, 22525 SE 64th Pl, Suite 140, Issaquah, WA, 98027.

▪ Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington D.C., 20090-6231.