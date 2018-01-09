Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff’s deputy held without bail

More Videos 2:48 Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss Pause 0:32 Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:14 Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 1:51 Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:46 Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance Frank William Pawul makes his initial appearance in Pierce County Superior Court. Pawul is the suspected shooter in the murder of sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney. Frank William Pawul makes his initial appearance in Pierce County Superior Court. Pawul is the suspected shooter in the murder of sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

