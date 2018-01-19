In a major reversal, Tacoma council, utility board could change course of Click’s future

The two governing bodies that oversee the city’s Click Cable TV network will consider abandoning a long-championed plan to develop Click into a municipally-owned and operated internet, cable and phone service that would be run like a telecom company but kept in public hands.
Tacoma Public Utilities and the city are facing a lawsuit challenging the legality of its plan to fund Click’s transformation to a new business model using funds from electric ratepayers.
An independent market analysis completed sometime in the last year apparently determined that the city won’t be able to meet “some of the community’s policy goals related to Click using a retail services plan that is paid for in party by electric utility funds.” That’s according to a resolution the Tacoma Public Utilities board is expected to vote on at its meeting Wednesday.
That finding coupled with the lawsuit were factors in the decision to abandon what’s been called the “all-in” plan, a direction for Click that was approved with fanfare by the City Council in December 2015. At that meeting, the council rejected a proposal to lease money-losing Click to a private company for 40 years and instead directed Tacoma Power to develop a business plan for keeping the network public.
That decision was championed by most council members and Click’s supporters but wasn’t universally popular. Some members of the utility board and City Council have questioned whether buoying Click with ratepayer funds was legal or financially sustainable. With Comcast and CenturyLink also offering telecommunications services in Tacoma, there were concerns about whether Click could sign up enough customers to be financially solvent.
If approved, the resolution on the utility board’s agenda will rescind the 3-2 vote the board took in September 2016 to approve a business plan for the all-in model, funded in part using power revenues. It will also ask the City Council to agree with that decision. The City Council also will be asked to rescind its vote from December 2015 that initially directed Tacoma Public Utilities to develop what became the all-in plan.
Next, the utility and the city will solicit bids and proposals from “any and all entities” with a working knowledge of Click, its infrastructure and its business to determine how to move forward with Click in a way that’s legally and financially sound, and fulfills the policy goal of keeping it an affordable public asset, the resolution states. Bids could come from the two local internet service providers that currently lease space on Click’s network (Rainier Connect and Advanced Stream) or other, larger companies.
The city manager and interim utility director are expected to work together to get a call for proposals ready, and may hire a consultant to help, according to the resolution. Bids are supposed to be in by the end of February, and the utility board and City Council are expected to take action within three months of getting those proposals.
