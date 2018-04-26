Days before eviction, Tiki residents get an extension as Tacoma passes a Tenants Rights Code

The residents of the Tiki Apartments — some of whom were told they had to be out of their apartments by Monday — will now have until the end of June to find a new place to live.

That's because the Tacoma City Council and the apartment complex's new owner, CWD Investments LLC, came to an agreement this week, council members said at an emergency council meeting held Thursday afternoon. As a result, Tiki residents who stay until the end of June will get $600 to help them pay to relocate. Anyone who chooses to leave before the end of May will get $900.

Residents will have to pay rent for as long as they plan to stay, according to Sean Flynn, attorney for the property owner.

In exchange for the extension, the council voted to push back the effective date of a new city law requiring 90-day notice for such evictions to May 14. Originally, the ordinance had an effective date of Friday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

That ordinance creates a Tenant Rights Code in the city's municipal code that requires 90-day notice to tenants when they're asked to move out because of a change of use of the dwelling unit or because of a substantial renovation or a demolition. CWD Investments LLC has said it is planning major renovations at the 58-unit apartment complex near state Route 16 and South 12th Street.

That 90-day protection won't apply to tenants who are being evicted for not paying rent or violating other parts of the state's Landlord Tenant Act. It also won't apply to anyone living in uninhabitable, derelict buildings, Councilman Anders Ibsen said.

The council also is planning to consider creating a relocation assistance fund for people in similar situations as the Tiki Apartments residents. That fund and further discussion about the issue of tenant's rights are expected to come up at the council's Tuesday, May 1, meeting.

Council chambers were packed both Tuesday and Thursday to discuss the Tiki Apartments issue. Tearful pleas from low income and disabled residents who are worried they would be homeless after they're pushed out turned to some relief and applause when they learned of the extension and when the council passed the 90-day notice law.

A representative from a tenant's union noted that in Tacoma's hot housing market there are probably tenants who will slip through the cracks and find out they have to move out of their apartments before the law goes into effect May 14.