Bicyclist killed in Auburn collision identified

King County medical examiners have identified the bicyclist killed while crossing an Auburn street Saturday afternoon.
Constantin Dragomir, 57, died after being struck while crossing Auburn Way South near Fir Street about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Some vehicles had stopped to let Dragomir cross the street, but one vehicle did not stop and struck him, police said. He died while awaiting helicopter transport to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The driver who struck Dragomir remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication, police said.
The investigation into Dragomir's death is ongoing, Auburn police spokesman Mark Caillier said Monday afternoon.
