Sumner School Board announces official name of new elementary school

The Sumner School Board announced the official name of its new elementary school at a board meeting on Wednesday.
The elementary school, located at 17520 Berkeley Pkwy E., will be named Tehaleh Heights Elementary School.
"(The name) will allow us now to start moving forward on the mascot and the colors," Tehaleh Heights principal Sandy Miller said. "We’re going to pull together and probably include kids in that process...A lot’s going to happen in the next couple of months."
School Board members said they wanted to honor the name of the Tehaleh community, and the naming committee suggested Heights as part of the name.
“I hope the community embraces it,” Sumner School Board member Casey Chamberlain said. "Ultimately it’s their school, the community’s school, and we’re really hoping they get their arms around it and embrace it."
The name was suggested by the community when the district solicited names from the public in January. The district asked for recommendations based on geographical features or a person “deemed to be a model for the educational setting.”
The Sumner School Board made the final motion Wednesday night.
Building the elementary school was one project passed by voters in the Sumner School District 2016 Capital Projects Bond. Construction began in October.
At approximately 55,000 square feet, the $28 million school will serve kindergarten through fifth grade and is the district’s ninth elementary school. It’s the second elementary school in Tehaleh, after Donald Eismann Elementary.
The two-story elementary school will feature 24 classrooms, a library, a health and fitness center, a multipurpose field and a performing arts room.
The school is expected to open Fall 2018.
