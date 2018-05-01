Meet Dessie Evans, namesake for Puyallup’s new elementary school

SHARE COPY LINK Dessie Evans is a retired Puyallup School District teacher who taught at Kalles Junior High for 33 years. In April, district staff broke ground on a new elementary school they named after her. Allison Needles

Dessie Evans is a retired Puyallup School District teacher who taught at Kalles Junior High for 33 years. In April, district staff broke ground on a new elementary school they named after her. Allison Needles