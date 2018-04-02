Puyallup School Board announces official name of new elementary school

The Puyallup School Board announced the official name of its new elementary school at its school board meeting Monday night.
The school, located at 7911 144th St. E. in South Hill, will be named Dessie Evans Elementary.
Dessie Evans Elementary was one of the names considered by the advisory committee, but the suggestion was removed after Evans, a former Puyallup School District teacher, was humbled and asked for her name to not be considered.
But after discussion with family and friends, Evans agreed to allow her name to be considered.
"Her impact on our community has been significant, her touch as an educator has lifted the profession and positively changed the lives of countless students and families," Puyallup School Board member Chris Ihrig said.
The Puyallup School District collected hundreds of name suggestions from the public in February, and an advisory committee of community members, staff and students generated a list of seven possible names: Hawkridge Elementary, Tahoma Crest Elementary, Logan Lewis Elementary, Marge Salmon Elementary, Legacy Elementary, Dessie Evans Elementary and Alder View Elementary.
"All of the nominations were deserving in one way or another...The passion that I hear tells me that (Evans) would be a very inspirational choice for the district. And what put it over the top for me is that she was humble enough to not even want the honor," Board member Michael Keaton said.
Dessie Evans Elementary school is one of six elementary school projects included in the 2015 bond. At more than 110,000 square feet and a capacity of 1,030 students, it's one of the largest elementary schools in the state. Current elementary schools in the Puyallup School District are built for about 500 students.
The school will include 44 new classrooms, music rooms, a library, a gymnasium and lunchroom and various play areas. It's scheduled to open in fall 2019.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the school is scheduled for April 20.
