Opponents of Sumner School District’s potential name change voice opinions at board meeting

A group of concerned citizens spoke out at the Sumner School District hearing Wednesday night about the Board of Directors’ consideration to change the district’s name to Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.
The board passed a motion on March 15 to consider a name change to recognize the growing presence of students, staff and district facilities in Bonney Lake.
“The city of Bonney Lake has been a big factor of the school district and I think they deserve a little recognition for it,” said board member Rick Hendricks, who proposed the name change.
The city of Bonney Lake has been a big factor of the school district and I think they deserve a little recognition for it.
Rick Hendricks, Sumner School District board member
But some parents and Sumner School District alums oppose the change due to concerns about how much money will be allocated to the project and the alteration of a name that’s been around for more than 125 years.
Sumner resident Molly Goff grew up in Sumner and graduated from the district.
“I don’t see the point in change because there’s so much history,” Goff said Wednesday night.
One speaker claimed many other Sumner alums were unhappy about the possibility of a name change and were discussing it on social media.
Sumner resident Rick Rainwater said that other school districts nearby, including Puyallup and Bethel, operate schools in unincorporated parts of Pierce County and haven’t found the need to propose a name change.
There are currently two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school in Sumner. There are six elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school on the hill in Bonney Lake. Some of the district’s operating facilities, including the Transportation and Child Nutrition offices, are located in Bonney Lake. The construction of a new elementary school in the Tehaleh housing development is in the works, and the district is also looking into building a district pool in Bonney Lake.
Bonney Lake and Sumner are very close-knit communities, Hendricks said, and read a letter from Bonney Lake Mayor Neil Johnson, who endorses the name change.
One Sumner School District parent questioned how much the project will cost and said the money could be put to better use in other areas, like student transportation.
The board assured that the focus of financial investments would continue to be in the classroom, and that the preliminary cost estimations for the project are between $39,000 and $100,000. The letterhead, business cards, school signage and bus decals would gradually be replaced with a new logo over time, if the name change is approved, according to the board.
“This has been something that’s been talked about for a few years now,” said Erin Markquart, board president.
With the passage of a $145 million Capital Projects Bond in February 2016, the district will be carrying out school construction projects that would provide the chance for the district to make the name change more easily, Markquart said.
“We certainly don’t want anyone to think we’re trying to take away any part of Sumner’s rich history,” she added.
We certainly don’t want anyone to think we’re trying to take away any part of Sumner’s rich history.
Erin Markquart, Sumner School District Board of Directors president
The hearing Wednesday night is the only meeting for public input needed by the Board of Directors before it makes a decision. Board members said they would consider holding another public meeting, but many opponents said they feel as though the board is going to make the change anyway.
The school board wanted to take into consideration public voices before moving forward, and currently has no timeline for making a decision.
“I think the change of the name might be a little extreme,” said one Sumner resident. “I’d be really disappointed if it changed.”
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Comments