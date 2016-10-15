Men fatally shot in Tacoma Friday morning identified

The names of two men fatally shot Friday morning in Tacoma have been released, but who killed them and why still isn’t clear.
Police got 911 calls about 1 a.m. Friday about gunshots in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue East.
Officers responded, and found one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries, who died not long after.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them Saturday as 61-year-old Terry Northcutt and 45-year-old Voravangso Phanmana.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Northcutt was listed as being from Kirkland, and Phanmana from Tacoma.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive and to identify suspects, Cool said.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments