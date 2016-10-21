Puyallup police identify officer who shot suspected armed robber in head

Puyallup police on Friday identified the officer who shot a suspected armed robber in the head after a high-speed pursuit earlier this week.
Zach Kenyon has been in law enforcement nearly 15 years but came to work in Puyallup five weeks ago.
The officer was placed on paid administrative leave after Wednesday’s shooting, which is standard procedure.
The 37-year-old suspected robber, who has not been identified, remains in serious condition. His getaway driver, Steven Sommer, is being held in jail while prosecutors review charges.
Sommer has declined to speak with detectives, Capt. Scott Engle said.
He was behind the wheel of a pickup truck waiting outside a restaurant in the 600 block of South Hill Park Drive during an armed robbery about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses called 911 to report a man with a gun was threatening employees and customers and demanding money.
Officers arrived just as the truck was speeding out of the parking lot and gave chase onto eastbound state Route 512 after the driver refused to stop.
Sommer exited the freeway at South Meridian Street and tried to head north but lost control and crashed the truck head-on into a concrete overpass support pillar.
As police approached the truck, the alleged robber in the passenger seat pointed a shotgun at Sommer for unknown reasons.
Kenyon shot the suspected robber in the head.
Both Sommer and his accomplice are convicted felons. Police said the man who held up the restaurant is responsible for 10 armed robberies in Pierce County, including three in Puyallup and two in Gig Harbor.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
