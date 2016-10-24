Man killed in I-5 pileup near Lakewood identified

A man killed in a series of collisions on Interstate 5 near Lakewood Friday has been identified as 46-year-old Jason Ley.
The Yelm man was a passenger in a Ford Explorer that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles about 2:30 a.m. near state Route 512.
Troopers said a drunken driver plowed into the initial wreckage, pushing the Explorer into a Ford F350 pickup truck.
Lay was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A 22-year-old man who troopers said was under the influence when he smashed into the Explorer is expected to be charged Monday. He was booked into Pierce County Jail Friday after receiving stitches for an injury related to the collision.
Moments after the initial crash, another suspected drunken driver in a fifth vehicle was apparently distracted by the initial collision scene and drove into a traffic barrier before striking another car.
The scenes were about 100 yards apart, according to the State Patrol.
By the time troopers arrived, the driver hit in the second collision had fled for unknown reasons. The driver who struck him was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
It took investigators nearly four hours to sort out the complex scene, which meant all lanes of I-5 were closed until 6 a.m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments