Tacoma man holds driver at gunpoint after 7-year-old boy hit by car

A trio of neighbors trick-or-treating Monday night in Tacoma’s North Slope neighborhood became an unlikely heroes when they stopped a driver who hit a 7-year-old boy out for Halloween.
Danielle and Michael Lester had just crossed the street with their two children and nephew when they saw a sport utility vehicle “barreling” through the street near the intersection of North Eighth and North I streets.
“I actually saw the little boy fly through the air. It sounded like somebody hit a garbage can,” Danielle Lester said by phone Tuesday.
The boy was crossing the street, holding his father’s hand when he was hit by the car, according to Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool. The father was brushed by the car, but not injured, Cool said.
The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to hospital spokeswoman Marce Edwards.
Mike Lester said the driver didn’t immediately stop after hitting the boy. When he finally did, Danielle Lester ran over and stood in front of the car.
“He was revving his engine and bumping against me,” Danielle Lester said.
As she told the driver “No, I’m not going anywhere,” Michael Lester saw what was happening and ran over to help. At the same time another neighbor, Kenneth Hines came over to stop the man from running away.
“It took a second for him to stop revving his engine and then he tried to bail,” Danielle Lester said.
Hines told KING 5 News in an interview he heard a screech then saw “candy going all over the place” before hearing another screech and a woman screaming.
“I knew something had to be wrong,” Hines told the Seattle television station.
Hines, who was carrying a gun, used it to keep the man from running.
“I basically did a citizen’s arrest,” he told KING.
Danielle Lester doesn’t second-guess her decision to jump in front of the man’s stopped car.
“He can’t get away after hitting a kid,” Michael Lester said.
Police believe the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, Cool said.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments