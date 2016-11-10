Auburn police arrest shooting suspect

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

1:15 Residents gather to call for pedestrian safety measures on I Street

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

3:24 Chris Petersen says Huskies had team meeting to discuss election

1:06 Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

3:07 Cliff Avril says he feels fresh on extensively playing Seahawks' defense

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board