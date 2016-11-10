Auburn police arrest shooting suspect

Auburn police on Thursday evening arrested a suspect in a shooting there last Wednesday that sent an 18-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
The male suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before their arraignments.
Early Nov. 2, police had responded to a single-car crash at 69th Street East and Lakeland Hills Way and found the teen with a gunshot wound, department spokesman Steve Stocker said.
He had apparently been involved in a fight in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center, Stocker said.
