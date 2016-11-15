Woman shot while driving in Tacoma is identified

A woman fatally shot while driving on a residential Tacoma street was identified Tuesday as 23-year-old Morgan Deines.
She died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said she was shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of North Seventh Street.
The car continued for about a block after she was injured, then came to rest against another vehicle.
Investigators haven’t identified any suspects, and didn’t have any updates to release Tuesday, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments