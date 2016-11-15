Woman shot while driving in Tacoma is identified

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames Pause

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

1:32 Stadium students walk out to protest Trump

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs

3:40 Pete Carroll still jazzed day after Seahawks' win at New England