Man dies after being shot in Federal Way dispute

A 21-year-old man shot Saturday morning at a Federal Way apartment complex has died, according to police.
The victim had been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries before dying about 5 p.m. Saturday, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.
King County medical examiners have not released the man’s identity.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 32100 block of 46th Place Southwest about 3:30 a.m., Schrock said.
The victim had been at a party at an apartment there when there was a confrontation about stolen property, Schrock said. The man was shot after the confrontation.
Schrock said she is awaiting further details from detectives, who are continuing to investigate the incident.
