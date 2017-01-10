3 arrested in connection with double homicide, fire in Tacoma

Tacoma police on Tuesday arrested three people in connection with a house fire in the Lincoln District where two bodies were found inside.
A 32-year-old man was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. A 36-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested.
The News Tribune is not naming them because they have not been charged with a crime.
Prosecutors said they will review the case and making a charging decision Wednesday.
The fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue.
Firefighters arrived and found the home, which was undergoing a renovation, engulfed in flames. After they extinguished the blaze, crews found two bodies inside.
Neither victim has been identified.
“Through the investigation, it was determined to be a homicide and the fire was intentionally set,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Police have not released details about the fire or the deaths.
The man arrested has seven prior felonies, including one for arson. He most recently pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers went to his sister’s house to arrest him on an outstanding warrant and found him in bed with a rifle and handgun, records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments