Driver charged with vehicular homicide in October crash that killed Yelm man

A 22-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the Oct. 21 death of Jason Ley on Interstate 5 in Lakewood.
Toxicology reports found that Dillon Zachary Nash was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.
Ley, 46, of Yelm was a passenger in a vehicle that had just been involved in a multiple-car accident at about 2:30 a.m. The drivers were stopped in a lane of the freeway and were exchanging insurance information.
According to charging papers, Nash crashed his Toyota Corolla into Ley’s Ford Explorer at freeway speeds. At the time, Ley was standing outside of the SUV and had his upper body inside.
The Explorer was pushed into a Ford F350 which was stopped for the previous accident.
Ley came to rest outside his vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital.
At the time of the crash, Nash told a Washington State Patrol trooper that he had drunk only one beer. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.
Approximately 90 minutes after the wreck, Nash’s blood alcohol concentration tested at 0.13 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.
Another trooper inspected Nash’s Corolla.
“The speedometer display was stuck at 60 miles per hour,” the trooper wrote.
Nash is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Pierce County Superior Court.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments