Laptop ad a ruse for robberies, kidnappings, documents say

A Tacoma man was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with using an online advertisement offering a laptop for sale as a way to lure victims to kidnap and rob.
Craig Cabrera, 26, faces four counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree attempted kidnapping and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $1 million.
Charles Cabrera, 28, was arraigned Jan. 11 in the same case.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of attempted first-degree kidnapping and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
He remains in the Pierce County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
The family relationship of the two men could not be determined Tuesday.
According to charging documents:
The Cabreras posted an online ad and asked prospective buyers to meet them in Tacoma. They did this four times.
Once they met, Charles Cabrera would get in the victim’s car, show the laptop and then pull a gun and demand the victim’s money and cellphones.
In two of the incidents, the Cabreras forced the victims to drive to area ATMs and withdraw money. Also in two of the incidents, they stole the vehicles belonging to the victims.
Craig Cabrera admitted to his role in the robberies.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
