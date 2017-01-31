Third suspect arrested in Lakewood drive-by

A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from a Lakewood drive-by shooting in early January.
Demetrius Crawford faces four counts of first-degree assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Pierce County Superior Court.
He is being held without bail in Pierce County Jail, pending his arraignment, according to the county courts website.
Two other people have been charged in the incident: Kelsey Phillips, 18, and Shamille Bullard, 21, have pleaded not guilty to four counts each of first-degree assault and one count each of drive-by shooting. Phillips’ bail was set at $300,000 and Bullard’s at $250,000.
Charging papers say the three men started a shooting at a Lakewood fast-food restaurant after spotting a man with whom Crawford had “historical issues” and challenging him to a fight.
A shooting ensued, wounding Crawford in his leg.
Hours later, the papers state, the three men went to an apartment complex, where at least one of them fired 10 rounds at an abandoned SUV. One bullet went through the wall of a nearby home and into a mattress upon which two people were lying.
Crawford has three felony convictions and 23 misdemeanor convictions, records show.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments