Officials identify man killed in Spanaway shooting

A 33-year-old man who died last week after accidentally shooting himself in Spanaway has been identified as James Roberts.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide.
Investigators said the shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday near a transient camp in the 13100 block of A Street South.
Roberts was homeless.
His death was initially investigated as a homicide because Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found ammunition on the ground near Roberts’ body but no sign of a gun.
Witnesses later revealed someone hid the firearm after the shooting.
Roberts was allegedly dry-firing the weapon and racking rounds in and out of its chamber. He pointed the gun at himself and pulled the trigger, and a chambered round went off and killed him.
