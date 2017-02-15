Crime

February 15, 2017 9:05 AM

Officials identify man killed in Spanaway shooting

By Stacia Glenn

A 33-year-old man who died last week after accidentally shooting himself in Spanaway has been identified as James Roberts.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide.

Investigators said the shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday near a transient camp in the 13100 block of A Street South.

Roberts was homeless.

His death was initially investigated as a homicide because Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found ammunition on the ground near Roberts’ body but no sign of a gun.

Witnesses later revealed someone hid the firearm after the shooting.

Roberts was allegedly dry-firing the weapon and racking rounds in and out of its chamber. He pointed the gun at himself and pulled the trigger, and a chambered round went off and killed him.

