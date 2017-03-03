Spanaway woman charged with stabbing father

A Spanaway woman charged with stabbing her father is being held on $200,000 bail.
Alexis Crawford pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree assault in Monday’s attack, which took place at her dad’s house in the 17900 block of 24th Avenue East.
The 55-year-old victim was able to open the front door while trying to fend his daughter off with a chair and a neighbor heard to commotion and called 911.
Deputies arrived to find the father holding down Crawford, who was still clutching a large kitchen knife. The victim had been stabbed three times in the back.
There were signs of a struggle in the home, including a hole in the wall and broken glass on the floor.
Crawford later told investigators she attacked her father because she hadn’t seen her girlfriend since June and she thought her dad knew where she was, according to charging papers.
Her father believed Crawford was hallucinating from drugs, records show.
