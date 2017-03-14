Man killed in 4-car crash in Fife identified

A man killed Monday after a chain-reaction crash in Fife has been identified as Tanner Munden.
The 38-year-old Puyallup man was stopped at a red light when another driver rear-ended him and sent his vehicle into the back of another car, which hit a rental truck.
Munden was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision took place about 1 p.m. on southbound 70th Avenue East near Valley Avenue East.
Police said the driver who caused the wreck moved into the right lane on 70th Avenue to pass slower cars but at Valley Avenue East, the right lane becomes a turn-only lane.
The man swerved back into the left lane and hit Munden’s vehicle, setting off the chain-reaction crash.
His vehicle was thrown across 70th Avenue and ended up in oncoming traffic, facing southbound.
Pierce County prosecutors will decide whether to charge the man.
Investigators closed 70th Avenue from 26th Street East to Valley Avenue East until 9:30 p.m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
