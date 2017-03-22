Two arrested after plan to shoplift ends in gunshots, police say

Three teenagers came to Puyallup from King County to rip off stores in the South Hill Mall on Tuesday night, according to police.
“It doesn’t appear they succeeded in that,” spokesman Scott Engle said Wednesday.
Two of them did succeed in getting arrested, however, after a 15-year-old girl fired a stolen pistol while angry with an 18-year-old man, Engle said. Two bullets ended up in the front of a nearby business.
The man then ran from police responding to the call of shots fired about 8:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Meridian.
Police caught up to him a few blocks away, when he ended up running into a retention pond, Engle said. The Renton man was booked into the Puyallup jail on suspicion of obstructing justice.
The 15-year-old girl, from Kent, was arrested and taken to Remann Hall in Tacoma on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and making a false statement to a public servant.
The third teenager, a 16-year-old from Seattle, was released to her parents.
“The whole incident is rather unusual,” Engle said. “Thank goodness nobody was struck when the 15-year-old began firing the weapon.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
